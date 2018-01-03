Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Shares of Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) opened at $0.53 on Friday. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Greathouse bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock worth $123,450. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zosano Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.11% of Zosano Pharma worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company has developed a transdermal microneedle patch system to deliver its formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a range of indications. Its microneedle patch system offers consistent drug delivery and improved ease of use and room-temperature stability.

