Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Identiv (INVE) to Sell

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE ) opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.58, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.43. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Identiv by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 755,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 98,497 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Identiv by 43.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc is a global security technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Physical access control systems (PACS), Identity, Credentials and All Other. PACS segment provides solutions and services that enable the issuance, management and use of secure identity credentials in diverse markets.

