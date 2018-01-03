Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Motorola Solutions also reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 92.09%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Motorola Solutions (MSI) traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.55. 800,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $14,540.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

In other news, EVP Bruce W. Brda sold 5,916 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $546,697.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 75,019 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.91, for a total transaction of $6,819,977.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,893.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,286 shares of company stock worth $33,178,275. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

