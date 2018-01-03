Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.22. Wynn Resorts posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The casino operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 132.96%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ WYNN) traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $162.52. 3,527,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,000. The firm has a market cap of $16,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.73. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other news, President Matt Maddox sold 59,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total value of $9,192,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 20,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,161,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,992 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,593.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $14,629,975. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,007 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $109,845,000 after buying an additional 459,916 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 507,249 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,540,000 after buying an additional 430,816 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 529.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,843 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,374,000 after buying an additional 352,343 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,260,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,024,000 after purchasing an additional 339,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 409,967 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after purchasing an additional 305,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

