Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will report sales of $62.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.84 million. DHT reported sales of $67.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $62.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $256.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $304.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $287.69 million to $321.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. DHT had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Amerigo Asset Management acquired a new stake in DHT during the third quarter worth about $3,345,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 901,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 323,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

DHT (DHT) opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. DHT has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $511.03, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. DHT’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc is an independent crude oil tanker company. The Company’s fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the very large crude carriers (VLCC) and Aframax segments. As of December 1, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 27 crude oil tankers in operation; 25 VLCCs, which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two Aframax tankers, which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 dwt.

