YY (YY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

YY (NASDAQ: YY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/3/2018 – YY was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $122.16 price target on the stock.

1/2/2018 – YY is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2018 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.46 price target on the stock.

12/31/2017 – YY was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/26/2017 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.46 price target on the stock.

12/21/2017 – YY was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $116.48 price target on the stock.

12/15/2017 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.48 price target on the stock.

12/14/2017 – YY was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2017 – YY was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $113.82 price target on the stock.

12/5/2017 – YY was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2017 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $113.82 price target on the stock.

11/27/2017 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.57 price target on the stock.

11/16/2017 – YY was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

11/15/2017 – YY was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $100.74 price target on the stock.

11/15/2017 – YY was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/15/2017 – YY had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2017 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ YY) opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7,660.00, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.20. YY Inc has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $123.48.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. YY had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 34.26%. YY’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

YY Inc (YY) is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning.

Receive News & Ratings for YY Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.