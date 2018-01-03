Workspace Group (WKP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,014.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,014 ($13.56) and last traded at GBX 1,002 ($13.40), with a volume of 58815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,002 ($13.40).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WKP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($11.70) to GBX 925 ($12.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,012 ($13.53) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.04) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,080 ($14.44) to GBX 1,100 ($14.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 660 ($8.82) to GBX 1,000 ($13.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 985.38 ($13.18).

The company has a market cap of $1,630.00 and a P/E ratio of 787.11.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported GBX 17.90 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 17.60 ($0.24) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Workspace Group had a net margin of 201.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of GBX 6,150 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.84 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in property investment. The Company provides commercial property to let throughout London. The Company owns and manages over 65 properties all across London and is home to approximately 4,000 new and growing companies.

