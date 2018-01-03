News stories about WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WMIH earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.8160280358011 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

WMIH (WMIH) remained flat at $$0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 475,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,100. WMIH has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $175.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of -0.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “WMIH (WMIH) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/wmih-wmih-getting-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

WMIH Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for WMIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WMIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.