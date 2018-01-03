Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.88.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,600.00, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $86.80.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $295.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $719,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,871.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ingrid S. Stafford sold 1,405 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $113,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,749.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,512 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $7,644,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/wintrust-financial-wtfc-raised-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.