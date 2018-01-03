WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.95. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 9.11%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

In other WESCO International news, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $211,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,397.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,103,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 217,004 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. 416,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,800. The company has a market cap of $3,203.19, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.95. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WESCO International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.

