Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 25,275 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of MicroStrategy worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 12,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (down previously from $191.00) on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on MicroStrategy to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MSTR ) opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $205.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1,502.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.66.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/wells-fargo-company-mn-sells-25275-shares-of-microstrategy-incorporated-mstr.html.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.