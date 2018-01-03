Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 207.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.49 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

In other news, insider John R. Shrewsberry sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $3,983,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Loughlin sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $1,010,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $301,040.00, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

