Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbus (AIR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Airbus (EPA: AIR) in the last few weeks:

1/1/2018 – Airbus was given a new €95.00 ($113.10) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2017 – Airbus was given a new €95.00 ($113.10) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2017 – Airbus was given a new €110.00 ($130.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2017 – Airbus was given a new €95.00 ($113.10) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2017 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($107.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2017 – Airbus was given a new €113.00 ($134.52) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($107.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($107.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2017 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a price target on the stock.

11/14/2017 – Airbus was given a new €102.00 ($121.43) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2017 – Airbus was given a new €89.00 ($105.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA AIR) traded up €1.37 ($1.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €84.12 ($100.14). 1,620,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,000. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €62.31 ($74.18) and a fifty-two week high of €89.27 ($106.27). The company has a market cap of $65,160.00 and a P/E ratio of 63.25.

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.