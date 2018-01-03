Washington Trust Bank Sells 576 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.47. 1,279,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,900. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $229.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $44,540.00, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

In other Constellation Brands news, VP Thomas J. Mullin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $10,472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William A. Newlands sold 2,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $616,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,585 over the last ninety days. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

