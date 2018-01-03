Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Boulegeris Investments Inc.

Boulegeris Investments Inc. reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Boulegeris Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boulegeris Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $125.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Vetr downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.77 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.

Walt Disney Co ( NYSE:DIS ) opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $116.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $162,047.91, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

