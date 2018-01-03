Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Holdings Raised by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 128.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158,519 shares during the period. Wal-Mart Stores makes up 1.7% of Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Wal-Mart Stores worth $160,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Beacon Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Trust Co. now owns 4,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 10.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 208,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Wal-Mart Stores alerts:

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $292,060.00, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.23 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, Director S Robson Walton sold 826,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $79,677,612.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,345,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,430,815.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $67,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,419,588 shares of company stock worth $1,207,333,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/wal-mart-stores-inc-wmt-holdings-raised-by-old-mutual-global-investors-uk-ltd.html.

Wal-Mart Stores Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.