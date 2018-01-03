Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vitamin Shoppe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) opened at $4.40 on Friday. Vitamin Shoppe has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $105.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 16.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 18.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 34.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 9.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats.

