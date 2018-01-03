Videocon d2h (VDTH) Trading Up 5.5%

Videocon d2h Ltd – (NASDAQ:VDTH) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 1,417,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,196% from the average daily volume of 109,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1,002.03, a P/E ratio of 248.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in Videocon d2h by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 838,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Videocon d2h by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,060,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Videocon d2h by 1,534.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 446,172 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Videocon d2h by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Videocon d2h by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/videocon-d2h-vdth-trading-up-5-5.html.

About Videocon d2h

Videocon d2h Limited is engaged in the provision of direct to home (DTH) subscription television services to subscribers in India. The Company operates under the Videocon d2h brand. The Company is engaged in the transmission of programming to subscribers through satellite broadcasting. Its subscribers have access to over 550 national and international channels and services, including approximately 45 high definition (HD) channels and services, and over 42 audio and video services through its Music Channel Services through several subscription packages, as well as the option of choosing add-ons and a la carte channels and receiving certain discounts through long-term recharge offers.

Receive News & Ratings for Videocon d2h Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videocon d2h and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.