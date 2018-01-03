Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Viacom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.06 billion. Viacom posted sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Viacom will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.77 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.09). Viacom had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 47.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viacom from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Viacom in a report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $38.00 target price on Viacom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viacom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Viacom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Viacom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Viacom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viacom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viacom (VIAB) opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Viacom has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12,750.00, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.17%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

