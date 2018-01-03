Vantiv (VNTV) vs. Exponent (EXPO) Head-To-Head Review

Vantiv (NYSE: VNTV) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vantiv and Exponent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantiv $3.58 billion 3.66 $213.20 million $1.44 51.13 Exponent $315.08 million 5.83 $47.48 million $2.05 34.71

Vantiv has higher revenue and earnings than Exponent. Exponent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vantiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vantiv has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vantiv and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantiv 0 7 22 0 2.76 Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vantiv presently has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.61%. Exponent has a consensus target price of $79.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.74%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Vantiv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vantiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Exponent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vantiv and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantiv 6.07% 41.19% 7.92% Exponent 16.46% 17.21% 11.99%

Dividends

Exponent pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vantiv does not pay a dividend. Exponent pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Vantiv Company Profile

Vantiv, Inc. is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider. The Company enables merchants to accept and process credit, debit and prepaid payments, and provide them supporting value-added services, such as security solutions and fraud management, information solutions and interchange management. It also provides payment services to financial institutions, such as card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine (ATM) driving and network gateway and switching services that utilize the Company’s Jeanie personal identification number (PIN) debit payment network.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc. (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. Its Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences and vehicle analysis services. Its Environmental and Health segment includes chemical regulation and food safety; ecological and biological sciences; environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. Exponent serves clients in automotive, government, health, insurance, manufacturing and technology, among others.

