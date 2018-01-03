Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Bought by Hefty Wealth Partners

Hefty Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hefty Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 114,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.26. The company had a trading volume of 900,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,940.00 and a P/E ratio of 17.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $128.81 and a 12 month high of $149.58.
