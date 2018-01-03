Valueworks LLC Buys 780 Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 4.1% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $128,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $129,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 237.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $1,080,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $167,591.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,088 shares of company stock valued at $22,041,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $73.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eli Lilly and Co has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $92,998.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 98.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

