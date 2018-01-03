ValuEngine Downgrades SB Financial Group (SBFG) to Hold

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

SB Financial Group (SBFG) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. 5,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 93.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 38,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in a range of activities, including commercial banking, item processing and wealth management services. The Company’s subsidiaries include The State Bank and Trust Company (State Bank), RFCBC, Inc (RFCBC), Rurbanc Data Services, Inc (doing business as RDSI Banking Systems (RDSI)), SBT Insurance, LLC (SBI) and Rurban Statutory Trust II (RST II).

