Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.40

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (TSE:VRX) (NYSE:VRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.40 and last traded at C$27.24, with a volume of 1404754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $10,060.00, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.67.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard Urbain De acquired 10,000 shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$143,300.00.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

