US Foods (USFD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about US Foods (NYSE:USFD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. US Foods earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9829958502301 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

US Foods (USFD) traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $7,190.00 and a P/E ratio of 27.35.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In related news, major shareholder Usf Co-Investor No. 2 L.P Cdr sold 19,977,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $559,377,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. The Company, through US Foods, Inc (USF), markets and primarily distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States. These customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

