Urban Outfitters (URBN) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of Urban Outfitters (URBN) traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. 2,656,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,850.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $36.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $892.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

