UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UP Global Sourcing (UPGS) opened at GBX 79.92 ($1.07) on Wednesday. UP Global Sourcing has a 52-week low of GBX 70.25 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 228 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of $65.68 and a P/E ratio of 999.05.

In related news, insider Robbie Bell bought 402,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £373,993.92 ($500,058.72).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based owner, licensee, designer, developer and manager of a series of brands focused on the home. The Company develops, designs, sources and distributes a range of consumer products, focused on six product categories: small domestic appliances (SDA), housewares, audio, laundry, heating and cooling, and luggage.

