United Technologies (UTX) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.23

Headlines about United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.3739860280361 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

United Technologies ( NYSE:UTX ) traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.04. 5,008,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The stock has a market cap of $103,850.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that United Technologies will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $546,618.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $723,638.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,393.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,466 shares of company stock worth $2,019,274. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/united-technologies-utx-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-23.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.