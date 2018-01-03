United States Steel (X) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about United States Steel (NYSE:X) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United States Steel earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.8999389620728 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of United States Steel (X) traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,999,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,050,100. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,560.00, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Longbow Research upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Axiom Securities upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.83 to $18.55 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United States Steel from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

In related news, VP Colleen M. Darragh sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Fruehauf sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $178,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $238,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,071. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

