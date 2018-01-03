Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,505,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,698,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,764,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,528,796,000 after acquiring an additional 141,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,603,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,045,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,980 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,948,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $865,659,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,328,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $798,093,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Union Pacific Co. ( NYSE:UNP ) opened at $135.78 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $106,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.08%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

