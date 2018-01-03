UBS Group Analysts Give London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE) has been given a GBX 3,900 ($52.15) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,955 ($52.88) price target (down previously from GBX 3,955 ($52.88)) on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,365 ($58.36) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 4,000 ($53.48) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.48) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($55.49) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,001.71 ($53.51).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) opened at GBX 3,750 ($50.14) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,807 ($37.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,069 ($54.41). The company has a market capitalization of $12,950.00 and a PE ratio of 4,411.76.

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,879 ($51.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,976.85 ($26,710.59). Also, insider Xavier Rolet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($50.81), for a total value of £3,800,000 ($5,080,893.17).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc is a diversified global financial markets infrastructure business that operates with an Open Access model. The Company is organized into operating units based on its service lines and has six segments: Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services and Other.

