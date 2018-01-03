U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position Reduced by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,234 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 133,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,116 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 34,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 368,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 210,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $89,660.00, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

