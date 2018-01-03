Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

TVPT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Travelport Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelport Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $19.00 price objective on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelport Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Travelport Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Travelport Worldwide (NYSE TVPT) opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. Travelport Worldwide has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $610.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.03 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 3.72%. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, insider Antonios Basoukeas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Minetola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $154,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,402 shares in the company, valued at $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 260,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/travelport-worldwide-tvpt-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelport Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelport Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.