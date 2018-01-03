Traders Sell Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) on Strength (MDY)

Traders sold shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $84.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $111.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.15 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF had the 23rd highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF traded up $0.57 for the day and closed at $349.27

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.2987 per share. This represents a $5.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,828,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,532,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Premise Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premise Capital LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

