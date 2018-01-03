Traders Sell Shares of Netflix (NFLX) on Strength (NFLX)

Investors sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $533.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $615.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $81.68 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Netflix had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Netflix traded up $9.11 for the day and closed at $201.07

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Vetr raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.19 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87,010.00, a PE ratio of 203.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Netflix had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.78, for a total transaction of $189,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $735,516.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,379 shares of company stock worth $66,005,098. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

