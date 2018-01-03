Traders Sell Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on Strength (HII)

Traders sold shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $56.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $81.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.75 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Huntington Ingalls Industries had the 30th highest net out-flow for the day. Huntington Ingalls Industries traded up $1.38 for the day and closed at $229.39

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $233.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10,380.00, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.33, for a total transaction of $192,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,891.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.11 per share, with a total value of $515,042.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,750.0% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

