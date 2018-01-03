Traders Sell Electronic Arts (EA) on Strength (EA)

Investors sold shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $73.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $115.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.84 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Electronic Arts had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Electronic Arts traded up $4.39 for the day and closed at $109.45

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $136.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32,350.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Wilson sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $1,144,700.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,316 shares of company stock worth $6,194,625. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

