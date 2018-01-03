Traders Buy Shares of Sherwin-Williams (SHW) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $56.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.29 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Sherwin-Williams had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Sherwin-Williams traded down ($3.03) for the day and closed at $410.04

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.64.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $38,344.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.26, for a total value of $924,881.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,336.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Davisson sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.07, for a total value of $3,432,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,716.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,122 shares of company stock worth $5,969,846. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,253,000. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy Shares of Sherwin-Williams (SHW) on Weakness” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/traders-buy-shares-of-sherwin-williams-shw-on-weakness.html.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.