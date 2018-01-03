Traders bought shares of iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $17.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.41 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF traded down ($0.57) for the day and closed at $64.20

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB) on Weakness” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/traders-buy-shares-of-ishares-core-10-year-usd-bond-etf-iltb-on-weakness.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.