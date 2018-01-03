Traders Buy Shares of Health Care SPDR (XLV) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) on weakness during trading on Monday. $57.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $42.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.35 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Health Care SPDR had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Health Care SPDR traded down ($0.51) for the day and closed at $82.68

The firm has a market cap of $16,780.00 and a PE ratio of 6.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3306 per share. This is a boost from Health Care SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Health Care SPDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Health Care SPDR by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Health Care SPDR Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

