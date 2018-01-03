Traders Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $154.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $90.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.66 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded down ($0.08) for the day and closed at $56.14

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $153,110.00, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 186.41%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,144,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,997,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,019,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,684,000 after acquiring an additional 801,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,515,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,730,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145,744 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/traders-buy-merck-co-inc-mrk-on-weakness.html.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.