Tractor Supply (TSCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Northcoast Research

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. 1,590,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9,570.00, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 43,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $2,973,536.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 248.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 88.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

