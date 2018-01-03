Time Warner (TWX) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News stories about Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Time Warner earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the media conglomerate an impact score of 45.5413574713051 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Time Warner (TWX) traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Time Warner has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71,240.00, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The media conglomerate reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Time Warner will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Time Warner’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWX. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.50 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Time Warner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other Time Warner news, CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes sold 329,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $29,867,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,589,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olaf Olafsson sold 23,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $2,111,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

