Texas Capital Bancshares Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts (TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at FIG Partners raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.08 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,100. The company has a market cap of $4,411.80, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $69.65 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Peter B. Bartholow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $306,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,645.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loan, deposit account and other financial products and services to its customers. It offers a range of products and services for its business customers, including commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; medium- and long-term tax-exempt loans for municipalities and other governmental and tax-exempt entities; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

