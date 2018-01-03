Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

News coverage about Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teledyne Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.9587090140758 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.09. The company had a trading volume of 108,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,900. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.67 and a 52 week high of $186.54. The company has a market cap of $6,419.32, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. ValuEngine lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 7,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,287,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,911.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,847 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

