Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. MKM Partners set a $77.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market weight” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

Get Target alerts:

Target (TGT) traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $67.49. 3,185,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Target has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $36,760.00, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Target had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $16.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Target will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $294,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,959 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/targets-tgt-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-robert-w-baird.html.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.