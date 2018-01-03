Taptica International (TAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $470.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 465 ($6.22), with a volume of 115384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($6.22).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Taptica International in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $289.19 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,021.74.

In other news, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £890,000 ($1,189,998.66).

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale.

