Supercom’s (SPCB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Supercom (NASDAQ:SPCB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Sharp acquisition two years ago compounding marketing and technological synergies. While we’re less likely to comment on an ancillary deal announcement, especially one we imagine is not likely to move the revenue needle, given our recent coverage initiation (see our December 4 report, Expanding Recurring Revenue Base Should Amplify Street Credibility and Swell Valuation Parameters; Initiate at Buy) and the relative significance to our overall investment thesis, we thought it useful to chime in on SuperCom’s annoucement yesterday regarding its home detention win in Utah.””

Supercom (SPCB) opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Supercom has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Supercom stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Supercom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,998 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 7.99% of Supercom worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About Supercom

SuperCom Ltd is a provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing safety, identification, tracking and security products to governments, and private and public organizations throughout the world. Through its e-government platforms and solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the Company enables governments and national agencies to design and issue multi-identification documents and digital identity solutions to their citizens and visitors.

