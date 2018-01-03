SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wingstop (WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.
Wingstop (NASDAQ WING) traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 487,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1,134.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.37.
In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $205,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Flynn Dekker sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $584,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,921,000 after purchasing an additional 523,811 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,351,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,010,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.
