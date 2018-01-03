SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wingstop (WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ WING) traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 487,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1,134.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.37.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $205,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Flynn Dekker sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $584,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,921,000 after purchasing an additional 523,811 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,351,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,010,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

