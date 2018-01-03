Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (SCMP) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Instinet started coverage on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.
Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SCMP) opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.11. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $837.12, a PE ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.45.
In other news, insider Peter A. Kiener sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCMP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.
