Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (SCMP) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Instinet started coverage on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SCMP) opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.11. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $837.12, a PE ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 60.24% and a positive return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $61.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter A. Kiener sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCMP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

